Octopus cards, launched in 1997, are Hong Kong’s most extensively used contactless smart cards. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
iPhone users of Hong Kong will be able to use Apple Pay instead of Octopus cards with launch of iOS 13 software
- Octopus authorities say its users will be able to opt for Apple Pay from sometime ‘later this year’
- Select Samsung phone owners already use a similar system
Topic | Technology
