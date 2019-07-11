Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Octopus cards, launched in 1997, are Hong Kong’s most extensively used contactless smart cards. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Society

iPhone users of Hong Kong will be able to use Apple Pay instead of Octopus cards with launch of iOS 13 software

  • Octopus authorities say its users will be able to opt for Apple Pay from sometime ‘later this year’
  • Select Samsung phone owners already use a similar system
Topic |   Technology
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 11:35pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Octopus cards, launched in 1997, are Hong Kong’s most extensively used contactless smart cards. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.