Protesters occupying Nathan Road after a peaceful march on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
The difference between a Kowloon extradition bill protest and one on Hong Kong Island: it’s more than just fishballs
- Internet users pore over why Sunday’s mass protest did not last late into the night, unlike on previous occasions on the other side of Victoria Harbour
- While Tamar in Admiralty is the political heart, Kowloon embodies much of city’s character and history
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests
- Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
- Protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature, called for July 21, will seek Lam’s resignation
