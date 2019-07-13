Channels

The former mansion of movie star Bruce Lee is to be demolished and replaced with a Chinese studies centre. Photo: AP
Society

Bruce Lee’s former Hong Kong mansion to be torn down to make way for Chinese studies centre

  • Charitable trust that owns building says demolition necessary because deteriorating concrete would threaten future students
  • Kung fu legend’s home, called The Crane’s Nest, was spared by fans when billionaire philanthropist want to sell in 2008
Topic |   Bruce Lee
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 10:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:25am, 13 Jul, 2019

The former mansion of movie star Bruce Lee is to be demolished and replaced with a Chinese studies centre. Photo: AP
Protesters march in Hong Kong against an extradition bill. A number have been channelling the spirit of Bruce Lee, whose statue is seen in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: AFP/Sam Tsang
Nicolas Atkin
Opinion

Opinion

Sensei Says by Nicolas Atkin

Hong Kong protests embrace Bruce Lee but reject Jackie Chan in tale of two martial arts heroes

  • Bruce Lee becomes a symbol for young demonstrators and their ‘formless’ guerilla tactics in defiance of China’s unpopular extradition law
  • But Jackie Chan, already vilified for his pro-Beijing stance, feigns ignorance of historic marches in his home city
Nicolas Atkin

Nicolas Atkin  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Protesters march in Hong Kong against an extradition bill. A number have been channelling the spirit of Bruce Lee, whose statue is seen in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photos: AFP/Sam Tsang
