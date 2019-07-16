Channels

The labour force participation rate is much higher for men than women. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Just over half of women in Hong Kong’s labour force are working or seeking jobs, well below rate in developed countries such as Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Australia, report finds

  • The women’s labour force participation rate stands at just 50.8 per cent in city compared with 68.5 per cent for men
  • A severe shortage of childcare places, hefty fees and short service hours make it difficult for mothers to seek employment
Topic |   5050
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 7:09pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 16 Jul, 2019

The labour force participation rate is much higher for men than women. Photo: Felix Wong
