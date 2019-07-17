One of the new multifunctional smart lamp posts that have been installed on Sheung Yuet Road in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong unveils plan to install 400 multifunctional lamp posts as part of smart city drive
- Smart lamp posts will be equipped with sensors, cameras and data networks, among other facilities, to harness data for analysis and public use
- Government stresses it has no plans to collect facial or personal data and lamp posts facing residential buildings will not have cameras
