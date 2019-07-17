Channels

One of the new multifunctional smart lamp posts that have been installed on Sheung Yuet Road in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Hong Kong unveils plan to install 400 multifunctional lamp posts as part of smart city drive

  • Smart lamp posts will be equipped with sensors, cameras and data networks, among other facilities, to harness data for analysis and public use
  • Government stresses it has no plans to collect facial or personal data and lamp posts facing residential buildings will not have cameras
Topic |   Technology
Rachel Yeo

Published: 9:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

