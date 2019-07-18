The hospital is set to be built in the compound that includes the Bishop's House (left) on Lower Albert Road. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong campaigners criticise ‘black box’ decision by Town Planning Board to relax height limits of Anglican Church’s proposed private hospital in Central
- Petition launched over what concern group sees as flaws in key ruling on hospital plans in historic Sheng Kung Hui compound
- Lawmaker questions why another private hospital is needed on Hong Kong Island, where several medical sites are operating below capacity
Topic | Urban planning
