Bruce Lee’s former mansion faces the wrecking ball but fans want to save it and keep it as a museum. Photo: Felix Wong
Bruce Lee fan club appeals to Hong Kong government to save kung fu legend’s former mansion at Kowloon Tong, which is soon to be demolished
- The Bruce Lee Club wants to restore the disused building and turn it into a museum devoted to the star, who died in 1973
- The house on Cumberland Road is set to become a Chinese studies centre but owner has no objection to government preserving it
