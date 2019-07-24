Channels

Hong Kong film star and stab victim Simon Yam waves to well-wishers on Wednesday as he leaves hospital. Photo: Handout
Society

Stabbed actor Simon Yam Tat-wah discharged from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital after shock attack in Zhongshan

  • Film star released from city hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds suffered at promotional event in mainland China
  • Yam says he hopes to resume filming soon despite abdominal and hand injuries
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 3:28pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:28pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Surgery to treat knife wounds to Yam’s stomach and arm was successful, his manager said. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam Tat-wah returns to Hong Kong after knife attack in southern China

  • 64-year-old suffered minor damage to his internal organs but is now in a stable condition, management company says
  • Actor was attending the opening of a building materials store in Guangdong province when he was attacked by a man wielding a knife
Mimi Lau  

Josephine Ma  

Published: 11:56am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 21 Jul, 2019

