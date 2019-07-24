Hong Kong film star and stab victim Simon Yam waves to well-wishers on Wednesday as he leaves hospital. Photo: Handout
Stabbed actor Simon Yam Tat-wah discharged from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital after shock attack in Zhongshan
- Film star released from city hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds suffered at promotional event in mainland China
- Yam says he hopes to resume filming soon despite abdominal and hand injuries
Surgery to treat knife wounds to Yam’s stomach and arm was successful, his manager said. Photo: Handout
