Construction equipment is submerged by flooding on Thursday at the building site of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Winson Wong
Sinkhole, leaks and flooding plague construction of Hong Kong’s troubled West Kowloon Cultural District
- Authority that manages site admits to sinkhole 25 metres wide and flooding as deep as 2 metres – but dismisses safety concerns
- Building problems add more uncertainty to multibillion-dollar project long plagued by cost overruns and controversy
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
