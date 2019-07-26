The third annual E-Sports and Music Festival Hong Kong opens on Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: May Tse
E-sports, cosplay, manga and more on offer as E-Sports and Music Festival and Ani-Com Hong Kong try to draw gamers and anime fans despite possible extradition bill protests
- Organisers play down protest concerns, estimating crowd of 80,000 for both events – about the same as last year
- Combined ticket allows access to both events for HK$50 – attractions include cosplay competition, drone racing and retro fighting games
Topic | E-sports
The third annual E-Sports and Music Festival Hong Kong opens on Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: May Tse