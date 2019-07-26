The queue on the first day of the Ani-Com convention on Friday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse
Fans swarm openings of E-Sports and Music Festival and Ani-Com Hong Kong, but exhibitors wary of extradition bill protests
- Diehard fans camp overnight with the gaming, manga and anime crowds expected to reach 80,000 visitors
- Many arrive to place pre-orders with Hot Toys, the Hong Kong company famous worldwide for its high-end Marvel figurines
Topic | E-sports
