The government’s decision is the latest victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community. Photo: Reuters
Same-sex couples in Hong Kong now entitled to joint tax assessment, as government changes regulations
- Inland Revenue Department confirms new development, which follows court victory by civil servant to be treated equally by taxman
- LGBT activists hail change for married couples but say it should also be extended to those in same-sex civil partnerships
Topic | LGBTI
