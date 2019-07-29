Channels

The government’s decision is the latest victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community. Photo: Reuters
Society

Same-sex couples in Hong Kong now entitled to joint tax assessment, as government changes regulations

  • Inland Revenue Department confirms new development, which follows court victory by civil servant to be treated equally by taxman
  • LGBT activists hail change for married couples but say it should also be extended to those in same-sex civil partnerships
Topic |   LGBTI
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:04am, 29 Jul, 2019

