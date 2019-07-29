Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Federation of Public Housing Estates says the new scheme will improve living standards of Hong Kong’s low-income people by giving them more accommodation choices. Photo: Handout
Society

Hong Kong Housing Authority approves proposal to allow subsidised homeowners to sublet flats without paying premiums

  • Plan comes into effect from fourth quarter of 2019, when subletting of entire flats instead of just bedrooms will also be allowed
  • Lawmaker urges for introduction of cap on house rent to make scheme economically viable and beneficial to people
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Updated: 10:49pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Federation of Public Housing Estates says the new scheme will improve living standards of Hong Kong’s low-income people by giving them more accommodation choices. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.