Community leader Jimmy Singh Baljinder appeals to the public not to stereotype others. Photo: May Tse
Ethnic minority groups in Hong Kong harassed and discriminated against amid online rumours pinning blame for Yuen Long attack on them
- Community in tense northern town anxious as some members close businesses and others stay home
- Tensions fly following arrest of Nepali man in area over ‘possession of offensive weapons’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Community leader Jimmy Singh Baljinder appeals to the public not to stereotype others. Photo: May Tse
Zain Syed, a flight attendant, has been actively taking part in protests against the extradition bill. Photo: Athena Chan
How extradition bill protests have united locals and ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
- Families fear harsher immigration policies with perceived growing mainland influence, while some feel one with residents fighting for the same cause
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Zain Syed, a flight attendant, has been actively taking part in protests against the extradition bill. Photo: Athena Chan