Community leader Jimmy Singh Baljinder appeals to the public not to stereotype others. Photo: May Tse
Society

Ethnic minority groups in Hong Kong harassed and discriminated against amid online rumours pinning blame for Yuen Long attack on them

  • Community in tense northern town anxious as some members close businesses and others stay home
  • Tensions fly following arrest of Nepali man in area over ‘possession of offensive weapons’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 8:37am, 30 Jul, 2019

Zain Syed, a flight attendant, has been actively taking part in protests against the extradition bill. Photo: Athena Chan
Society

How extradition bill protests have united locals and ethnic minorities in Hong Kong

  • Families fear harsher immigration policies with perceived growing mainland influence, while some feel one with residents fighting for the same cause
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 11:37am, 6 Jul, 2019

