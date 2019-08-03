Protestors raise up their mobile flashlights outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: how the city’s Reddit-like forum LIHKG has become the leading platform for organising demonstrations
- Protesters use LIHKG to call for backup or request supplies for those on the front lines of clashes with police
- The forum used to maintain spirits among the protest camp also has a dark side and is fertile ground for exposing police officers’ personal information
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Thousands attend a protest called by medical professionals in Hong Kong on Friday, the latest show of opposition to an extradition bill that evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Photo: AFP
China’s envoy to US blames ‘ill-intentioned’ external forces for Hong Kong protests
- Ambassador Cui Tiankai says some in the West seek to use the unrest as ‘a bridgehead to attack the mainland’s system’
- Cui does not name the US directly, but follows other Beijing officials who accuse the Western countries of ‘fanning the fires’
