Protestors raise up their mobile flashlights outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Hong Kong protests: how the city’s Reddit-like forum LIHKG has become the leading platform for organising demonstrations

  • Protesters use LIHKG to call for backup or request supplies for those on the front lines of clashes with police
  • The forum used to maintain spirits among the protest camp also has a dark side and is fertile ground for exposing police officers’ personal information
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 12:26pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Thousands attend a protest called by medical professionals in Hong Kong on Friday, the latest show of opposition to an extradition bill that evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s envoy to US blames ‘ill-intentioned’ external forces for Hong Kong protests

  • Ambassador Cui Tiankai says some in the West seek to use the unrest as ‘a bridgehead to attack the mainland’s system’
  • Cui does not name the US directly, but follows other Beijing officials who accuse the Western countries of ‘fanning the fires’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:22am, 3 Aug, 2019

