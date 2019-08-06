Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Rumours of armed gangs heighten North Point tensions after anti-government protesters’ fight with mob

  • Anti-government protesters clashed with men wielding sticks on Monday night
  • Unsubstantiated reports of Fujianese reinforcements coming to settle scores in the area prompt businesses to shut up shop early
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:38pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese flag floats in Victoria Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui, after being thrown in by protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Beijing supporters in Hong Kong vow to protect national flag after anti-government protesters throw one into harbour twice in three days

  • Tuen Mun district councillor co-organised one set of volunteer guards and says there are at least three groups
  • Desecrating national flag illegal and punishable by HK$50,000 fine and three years in jail
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:38pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese flag floats in Victoria Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui, after being thrown in by protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.