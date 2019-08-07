Flag days are a popular way to raise money in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying calls for boycott of Confederation of Trade Unions’ fundraiser, accusing group of ‘inciting’ Monday’s citywide strike
- Leung says labour rights body encouraged protest for political purposes and accused them of ‘breaking Hongkongers’ rice bowl’
- Confederation chairwoman Carol Ng thanks Leung for his concern but admits fears over safety of volunteers collecting money on streets
Topic | Hong Kong protests
