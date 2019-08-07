Channels

Flag days are a popular way to raise money in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Society

Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying calls for boycott of Confederation of Trade Unions’ fundraiser, accusing group of ‘inciting’ Monday’s citywide strike

  • Leung says labour rights body encouraged protest for political purposes and accused them of ‘breaking Hongkongers’ rice bowl’
  • Confederation chairwoman Carol Ng thanks Leung for his concern but admits fears over safety of volunteers collecting money on streets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:18am, 7 Aug, 2019

