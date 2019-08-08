Channels

Riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Be more like Trump: Hong Kong government told it must change tactics in battle against fake news

  • US president sets the tone for world media with Twitter use while in Hong Kong protest rumours spread like wildfire
  • City’s leaders have had to deny PLA involvement in clashes, suggestions of a curfew being enforced, and that Chief Executive Carrie Lam was on holiday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Joyce Ng  

Updated: 8:20am, 8 Aug, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Canto-pop singer Denise Ho Wan-sze is among those targeted by the members of secretive Chinese nationalist group Diba for their support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

China troll army’s battle expeditions leap Great Firewall

  • Secretive Chinese nationalist group targets Hong Kong protesters and supporters on social media platforms banned on mainland
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 10:52pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Canto-pop singer Denise Ho Wan-sze is among those targeted by the members of secretive Chinese nationalist group Diba for their support of Hong Kong's anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
