Riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Be more like Trump: Hong Kong government told it must change tactics in battle against fake news
- US president sets the tone for world media with Twitter use while in Hong Kong protest rumours spread like wildfire
- City’s leaders have had to deny PLA involvement in clashes, suggestions of a curfew being enforced, and that Chief Executive Carrie Lam was on holiday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Canto-pop singer Denise Ho Wan-sze is among those targeted by the members of secretive Chinese nationalist group Diba for their support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
China troll army’s battle expeditions leap Great Firewall
- Secretive Chinese nationalist group targets Hong Kong protesters and supporters on social media platforms banned on mainland
Topic | China Society
Canto-pop singer Denise Ho Wan-sze is among those targeted by the members of secretive Chinese nationalist group Diba for their support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam