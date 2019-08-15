Clement Chan, the public relations chairman of the Consumer Council, said hundreds of complaints had been filed about online shipping. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council scolds logistics sector over ‘group-and-ship’ services for online purchases
- ‘Group-and-ship’ services allow purchases from various online stores to be delivered together to save on shipping costs
- But hundreds of customers complain of additional fees, late deliveries and lost or damaged goods
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Clement Chan, the public relations chairman of the Consumer Council, said hundreds of complaints had been filed about online shipping. Photo: Nora Tam