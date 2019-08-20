The government proposes to develop a to develop a 538,000 sq ft, three-storey space with retail and parking under Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Shui. Photo: Shutterstock.
More pedestrian crossings, not more underground parking, needed to alleviate overcrowding in Tsim Sha Tsui, says Hong Kong development NGO
- Designing Hong Kong says crossings would be much cheaper and faster way of easing congestion than planned Kowloon Park development
- Round of public consultation closes on Wednesday for government plan, which intends to develop three-storey underground space in busy shopping area
