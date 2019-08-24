The peerless view of Hong Kong Central is just one of many reasons why Hongkongers hope the city can mend itself. Photo: Martin Chan
Why I will not leave Hong Kong: the protest-weary residents vowing to stay and help heal divided city
- As emigration inquiries surge, meet the locals who cannot tear themselves away from the city in its hour of need
- ‘Hong Kong is my home, so I will not leave,’ says student who pledges to stay, whatever the future brings
Topic | City Weekend
The peerless view of Hong Kong Central is just one of many reasons why Hongkongers hope the city can mend itself. Photo: Martin Chan