In Vietnam, 24 per cent girls get married before they are 15, while 10 per cent get married between the ages of 15 and 19, according to a survey conducted in 2017 by Plan International. Photo: Handout
How a Hong Kong woman’s travels opened her heart to sponsoring needy Vietnamese girls in a country still grappling with child marriages and bride kidnapping
- Agnes Lam’s experience as a flight attendant has made her aware of the large income gap in many societies, spurring her to help others
Topic | City Weekend
