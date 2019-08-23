Accounting sector lawmaker Kenneth Leung (centre) with fellow protesters in Chater Garden on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Thousands of Hong Kong accountants join protest march – despite pleas from employers and promise of free lunches
- Industry lawmaker Kenneth Leung estimates 5,000 accountants joined the silent noontime march, exceeding expectations.
- Leung defends protest, saying ‘This is not the Hong Kong we are familiar with and proud of’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
