Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Accounting sector lawmaker Kenneth Leung (centre) with fellow protesters in Chater Garden on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Thousands of Hong Kong accountants join protest march – despite pleas from employers and promise of free lunches

  • Industry lawmaker Kenneth Leung estimates 5,000 accountants joined the silent noontime march, exceeding expectations.
  • Leung defends protest, saying ‘This is not the Hong Kong we are familiar with and proud of’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 8:57pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Accounting sector lawmaker Kenneth Leung (centre) with fellow protesters in Chater Garden on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.