Residents argue with security guards over access to Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay, with some protesters complaining they were not allowed to return home. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong protests: residents angry at access changes during demonstration besiege property management firm for second day
- A day after police intervene with pepper spray at estate, residents demand explanation for decision to change entrance codes
- They also accuse security staff of stopping those wearing black, the colour adopted by demonstrators, from returning home
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Residents argue with security guards over access to Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay, with some protesters complaining they were not allowed to return home. Photo: RTHK