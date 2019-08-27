Channels

A family of four shows their support for protesters by covering their eye in tribute to a young woman who suffered an eye injury. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Hong Kong’s children are happiest they’ve been since 2013, annual index shows

  • Hong Kong Children Happiness Index shows average happiness score of 6.81 out of 10 – up from 6.73 last year and 6.74 in 2014
  • But researchers warn that recent protest crisis could dampen results
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 7:20pm, 27 Aug, 2019

