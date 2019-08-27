Channels

Caleb Chan (left), pictured in Hong Kong in 2018, and brother Tom Chan, seen at the groundbreaking ceremony for Vancouver's Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in 1995. Photos: Edmond So / Chan Centre for the Performing Arts
Society

Hong Kong’s Chan brothers, famed for charity in Canada, fight tax investigation over KPMG offshore firms

  • Tax agency wants heirs to Hong Kong’s Crocodile Garments fortune to hand over 1,297 documents about an offshore company structure in Isle of Man
  • A lawyer says the offshore firms were only for philanthropy and never distributed gifts or income for the Chan family’s personal use
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 12:20am, 28 Aug, 2019

Video footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport is part of a court-ordered release of information on the extradition case. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Canada judge releases video of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being searched at Vancouver airport before arrest

  • Documents filed by Meng’s counsel released for ‘maximum transparency’
  • Lawyer seeking Huawei executive’s extradition to US must file submissions by September 17
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 2:29pm, 22 Aug, 2019

