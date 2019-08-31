Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The now-closed Exploration Store at the Hong Kong Space Museum was a must-visit attraction for students and children fascinated by science and space. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

Theme souvenir store at Hong Kong Space Museum closes after losing renewal bid to Commercial Press

  • Exploration Store inspired children to know more about astronomy with quality space-featured products
  • Owner James Lim says it is increasingly difficult for small but niche businesses to survive in competition with big companies
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The now-closed Exploration Store at the Hong Kong Space Museum was a must-visit attraction for students and children fascinated by science and space. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.