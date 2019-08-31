Gwen Kao Wong, wife of Nobel physics laureate Charles Kao Kuen, pictured with a photograph of her late husband at the South China Morning Post office. Photo: Roy Issa
Widow of Nobel physics laureate Charles Kao Kuen tells of his battle with Alzheimer’s disease ahead of Hong Kong exhibition celebrating his life
- Gwen Kao Wong says keeping active and helping run foundation named for her husband has helped her deal with bereavement
- Husband Charles was known as ‘father of fibre optics’ and was former vice-chancellor of Chinese University
Topic | City Weekend
Gwen Kao Wong, wife of Nobel physics laureate Charles Kao Kuen, pictured with a photograph of her late husband at the South China Morning Post office. Photo: Roy Issa