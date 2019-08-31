Primary school student and food Grace volunteer Maggie Pok (left), distributes vegetables among the elderly in Tai Po as part of the food recycling scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The NGO that helps feed the needy while also doing something to tackle Hong Kong’s serious food waste problem
- Food Grace collects surplus unspoilt food from 150 market vendors every day and hands it out to around 200 people
- Hong Kong has a bad waste problem and food is the worst offender, with 3,662 tonnes being thrown out daily
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Primary school student and food Grace volunteer Maggie Pok (left), distributes vegetables among the elderly in Tai Po as part of the food recycling scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong