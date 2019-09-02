Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Blowing Water by Luisa Tam

Motherhood is demanding and often isolating, so give new mums a break and let them use their phones when breastfeeding

  • Mothers face pressure to be perfect but shouldn’t be denied a connection with their social circles when nursing their newborns
  • A happy mother is going to be far more beneficial to a child’s development than one suffering alienation and depression
Luisa Tam

Luisa Tam  

Updated: 4:54pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.