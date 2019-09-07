Hui Kin-man, owner of King Luen Books and Stationery, photographed at his shop in Quarry Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
After 50 years, Hong Kong shopkeeper closes Quarry Bay bookstore’s final chapter, faced with crippling rent rise
- Hui Kin-man, of King Luen, cannot stomach HK$30,000 monthly rent, after originally paying HK$750 in 1969
- The 72-year-old’s textbook and stationery shop in Quarry Bay is so small there is only space for one customer to browse at a time
Topic | City Weekend
Village dogs living in the northeast New Territories. Photo: Handout
As Hong Kong’s last villages bow to development, what happens to their animals?
- Some 4,000 animals affected by Kwu Tung North and Fanling North housing projects will become homeless when residents relocate
- A 10-strong group is fighting a lone battle to sterilise and promote adoption for cats and dogs, while expert and lawmaker say government should do more
Topic | Urban planning
