Hui Kin-man, owner of King Luen Books and Stationery, photographed at his shop in Quarry Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

After 50 years, Hong Kong shopkeeper closes Quarry Bay bookstore’s final chapter, faced with crippling rent rise

  • Hui Kin-man, of King Luen, cannot stomach HK$30,000 monthly rent, after originally paying HK$750 in 1969
  • The 72-year-old’s textbook and stationery shop in Quarry Bay is so small there is only space for one customer to browse at a time
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 11:08am, 7 Sep, 2019

Village dogs living in the northeast New Territories. Photo: Handout
Society

As Hong Kong’s last villages bow to development, what happens to their animals?

  • Some 4,000 animals affected by Kwu Tung North and Fanling North housing projects will become homeless when residents relocate
  • A 10-strong group is fighting a lone battle to sterilise and promote adoption for cats and dogs, while expert and lawmaker say government should do more
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 8:00am, 7 Sep, 2019

