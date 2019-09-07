Extradition bill protesters fill Victoria Park as they attend a rally against alleged police brutality on August 18. Photo: Nora Tam
‘Hongkongers, not expats’: the foreigners who say they have joined the protests out of a sense of responsibility to their adopted city
- Both long-time residents and more recent arrivals, they say they fell in love with Hong Kong and admire protesters for standing up for their rights
- Some have joined marches while others are active in civic society, helping with protest material and translations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Extradition bill protesters fill Victoria Park as they attend a rally against alleged police brutality on August 18. Photo: Nora Tam