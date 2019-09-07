Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Extradition bill protesters fill Victoria Park as they attend a rally against alleged police brutality on August 18. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

‘Hongkongers, not expats’: the foreigners who say they have joined the protests out of a sense of responsibility to their adopted city

  • Both long-time residents and more recent arrivals, they say they fell in love with Hong Kong and admire protesters for standing up for their rights
  • Some have joined marches while others are active in civic society, helping with protest material and translations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Hilary Wong  

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 12:39pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Extradition bill protesters fill Victoria Park as they attend a rally against alleged police brutality on August 18. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.