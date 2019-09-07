He claimed to be an administrator of a Telegram group of protesters and a member of another group of hard core anti-government protesters.

“Our group members have been hard core protesters since 2014,” he wrote, saying the group had been waiting for people to escalate violence in the first two months of the anti-extradition bill protests.

Advertisement A police spokesman said the case was being investigated by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories South.

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

The writer of the unconfirmed article says he supports violent overthrow of the government and wanted to kill a police officer. Photo: Sam Tsang Share:

“No arrest has been made so far.”

Advertisement

“The cyber world is not a space beyond the law. Most of Hong Kong’s ordinances also apply for the cyber world. Anyone who commits an unlawful act, even if in the cyber world, is liable for criminal prosecution,” the police spokesman said.

Some internet users, however, have raised a question on the authenticity of the article, and even called it fake, as neither was there any evidence to support the claims nor could it’s writer’s identity be established.

On August 30 night, three masked men, one of them armed with a knife, attacked an off-duty police officer at Kwai Fong MTR station, leaving him with four wounds to his back, right shoulder and arms. Two of the masked trio were dressed in black and the other in grey.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung condemned the attack as “despicable” after visiting the injured officer.

The article described the attack as “unsuccessful” as the group wanted to kill a police officer. “We planned to kill, but it was just knife injuries,” the article read.