(Left to right): Denise Mak, Open Up volunteer; Paul Yip, professor in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration at the University of Hong Kong; and Shirley Chow, Open Up clinical supervisor at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong anti-government protests could ‘negatively impact’ city’s declining suicide rate, local expert warns
- Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention says suicide rate was 12.2 per cent in 2018, dropping from 12.8 per cent in 2017
- But centre’s director warns the downwards trend could reverse if the ‘unrest continues’
Topic | Suicides in Hong Kong
(Left to right): Denise Mak, Open Up volunteer; Paul Yip, professor in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration at the University of Hong Kong; and Shirley Chow, Open Up clinical supervisor at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong