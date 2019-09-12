Domestic workers in Mong Kok. The government is set to release its yearly review of foreign maids’ minimum wage this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s domestic helpers earn average of HK$5,000 per month, survey shows, up 3 per cent from last year
- Wages for domestic helpers in Wan Chai were up 9.6 per cent from last year – and in Sai Kung up 7.1 per cent
- But not all areas are equal, as foreign worker advocate says: ‘Rich people are not necessarily more generous’
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Domestic workers in Mong Kok. The government is set to release its yearly review of foreign maids’ minimum wage this month. Photo: Bloomberg
The burkini-clad swimmers of Hong Kong: domestic helpers get freedom to swim
Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
- It’s seen as a symbol of suppression and extremism
- But the much-maligned burkini has given Muslim women around the world, including Hong Kong, a chance to take to the water with a new-found confidence