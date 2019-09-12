Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Domestic workers in Mong Kok. The government is set to release its yearly review of foreign maids’ minimum wage this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Society

Hong Kong’s domestic helpers earn average of HK$5,000 per month, survey shows, up 3 per cent from last year

  • Wages for domestic helpers in Wan Chai were up 9.6 per cent from last year – and in Sai Kung up 7.1 per cent
  • But not all areas are equal, as foreign worker advocate says: ‘Rich people are not necessarily more generous’
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 6:19am, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Domestic workers in Mong Kok. The government is set to release its yearly review of foreign maids’ minimum wage this month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE

The burkini-clad swimmers of Hong Kong: domestic helpers get freedom to swim

  • It’s seen as a symbol of suppression and extremism
  • But the much-maligned burkini has given Muslim women around the world, including Hong Kong, a chance to take to the water with a new-found confidence
Simon Holliday

Simon Holliday  

Updated: 10:50am, 9 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.