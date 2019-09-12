Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A scene from the award-winning musical Matilda, which was set to open in Hong Kong next Friday, but is now postponing its performances in the city. Photo: Facebook
Society

Hit West End musical Matilda postpones one month of Hong Kong dates

  • The show, based on the children’s classic by Roald Dahl, was set to run for a month from September 20 at the Lyric Theatre in Wan Chai
  • It is unsure if the postponement had anything to do with the current anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 5:09pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A scene from the award-winning musical Matilda, which was set to open in Hong Kong next Friday, but is now postponing its performances in the city. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.