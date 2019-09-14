Tung Chung and the nearby airport have been affected by the recent anti-government protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tung Chung: another Hong Kong district turned into a front line for anti-government protests
- Residents in the Lantau tourist and travel hub had been angry in recent years over the influx of mainland Chinese visitors
- Recent anti-government protests have brought disruption and a different kind of problem: no one wants to visit
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tung Chung and the nearby airport have been affected by the recent anti-government protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng