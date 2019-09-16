A cardboard nanny puts on the new Polytechnic University trolleys through its paces in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s cardboard nannies get trolley upgrade after team from Polytechnic University does redesign – and new ones come with a burglar alarm
- Team from Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation spent 10 months on project
- Cardboard nannies welcome change, but designers say there is still more work to do
Topic | Poverty
A cardboard nanny puts on the new Polytechnic University trolleys through its paces in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee