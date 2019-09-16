Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A cardboard nanny puts on the new Polytechnic University trolleys through its paces in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Hong Kong’s cardboard nannies get trolley upgrade after team from Polytechnic University does redesign – and new ones come with a burglar alarm

  • Team from Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation spent 10 months on project
  • Cardboard nannies welcome change, but designers say there is still more work to do
Topic |   Poverty
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A cardboard nanny puts on the new Polytechnic University trolleys through its paces in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.