Thousands of protesters march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central defying a ban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Battles and brawls in Hong Kong’s commercial heart as peaceful protest turns ugly
- Masked mobs set fire to a railway station exit and beat man unconscious after marchers defy police ban to press the government to answer their demands
- At least eight wounded, three seriously, in a day of petrol bombs, water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas
Topic | Hong Kong protests
