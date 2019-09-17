Baptist University president Roland Chin has issued a statement expressing concern over the arrest of student Boaz So. But, the students’ union does not find it enough. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong protests: Baptist University students threaten to besiege president’s office again if he fails to condemn arrest of pupil
- Students’ union posts on Facebook plan to stage another protest surrounding varsity president’s office, hours after some pupils vandalised the premises
- Alumni urge head of journalism department to resign, though he expresses disappointment over police action and seeks release of arrested pupil Boaz So
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Roland Chin wrote that the university was ‘deeply concerned’ about the student’s arrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Baptist University raises concerns over student reporter arrested for allegedly carrying a knife while covering Hong Kong unrest
- Third-year journalism student was arrested for carrying a table knife, which he said was for cutting mooncakes
- Vice chancellor Roland Chin urges police ‘to ensure the case is handled properly and fairly’, while student march demands university leadership condemns the force
