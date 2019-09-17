Channels

Baptist University president Roland Chin has issued a statement expressing concern over the arrest of student Boaz So. But, the students’ union does not find it enough. Photo: Edward Wong
Society

Hong Kong protests: Baptist University students threaten to besiege president’s office again if he fails to condemn arrest of pupil

  • Students’ union posts on Facebook plan to stage another protest surrounding varsity president’s office, hours after some pupils vandalised the premises
  • Alumni urge head of journalism department to resign, though he expresses disappointment over police action and seeks release of arrested pupil Boaz So
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:58pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Roland Chin wrote that the university was ‘deeply concerned’ about the student’s arrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Law and Crime

Baptist University raises concerns over student reporter arrested for allegedly carrying a knife while covering Hong Kong unrest

  • Third-year journalism student was arrested for carrying a table knife, which he said was for cutting mooncakes
  • Vice chancellor Roland Chin urges police ‘to ensure the case is handled properly and fairly’, while student march demands university leadership condemns the force
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 3:57pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Roland Chin wrote that the university was ‘deeply concerned’ about the student’s arrest. Photo: Edward Wong
