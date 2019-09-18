Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Hongcouver by Ian Young
Why pro-democracy star Albert Cheng ‘sold everything’ in Hong Kong and returned to Vancouver
- The celebrity democrat, broadcaster, media tycoon and ex-legislator returned to Vancouver to live for good eight months ago
- But he promptly ended his 26-year Vancouver radio show, amid the Hong Kong unrest, tired of trying to win over patriotic Chinese he fears find him ‘disgusting’
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Hongcouver by Ian Young
Vancouver’s Hong Kong protesters think they’re being watched. They’re right – but by whom?
- Suspicion of surveillance is endemic among the protest movement in Vancouver, amid fears of retribution
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.