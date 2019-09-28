Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kelvin Ng (left) with teammates Kait Macdonald, Ananya Prasad, Peony Lau and Fong Lap in Happy Valley. Photo: May Tse
Society

Move over Harry Potter, Hong Kong’s quidditch players are looking for the elusive ‘snitch’

  • Game arrived locally in 2016 and has since grown into a Hong Kong team with 20 to 30 people attending its open training sessions
  • Despite being the creation of British novelist J.K. Rowling, the sport has taken on a life of its own and has a well-developed, distinctive set of rules
Topic |   City Weekend
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kelvin Ng (left) with teammates Kait Macdonald, Ananya Prasad, Peony Lau and Fong Lap in Happy Valley. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.