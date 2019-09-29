Riot police uses a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Five years after Occupy Central and Hong Kong is riven by conflict and chaos
- Petrol bombs, tear gas and water cannon are the norm in a city grappling with the fallout from the now-withdrawn extradition bill
- Protesters lived up to the promise that they would be back but Hong Kong is no closer to a resolution
Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: senior police officer Alan Lau calls on colleagues to rise above ‘rogue cop’ framing to restore order, help defeat hatred
- Force smeared in ‘biggest conspiracy in the world’ that fans flames of hate against city officers, says Lau
- Veteran officer who led police operations during Occupy Central says law and force alone cannot restore order
