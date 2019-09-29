Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police uses a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Five years after Occupy Central and Hong Kong is riven by conflict and chaos

  • Petrol bombs, tear gas and water cannon are the norm in a city grappling with the fallout from the now-withdrawn extradition bill
  • Protesters lived up to the promise that they would be back but Hong Kong is no closer to a resolution
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:11am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police uses a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: senior police officer Alan Lau calls on colleagues to rise above ‘rogue cop’ framing to restore order, help defeat hatred

  • Force smeared in ‘biggest conspiracy in the world’ that fans flames of hate against city officers, says Lau
  • Veteran officer who led police operations during Occupy Central says law and force alone cannot restore order
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 12:53am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police preparing for action in Tung Chung earlier this month with the city in the grip of anti-government protests. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.