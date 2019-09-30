Skypark Tower on Nelson Street in Mong Kok is a commercial and residential project, which includes a sports-themed shopping centre and a high-rise residential tower with 439 flats. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New Hong Kong sports centre has been sacrificed at altar of big business, says district councillor
- Sports Retail City is part of US$3.14 billion redevelopment and was supposed to include a sports hall of fame and sky garden
- But Urban Renewal Authority cut both and replaced them with smaller Sports Expo information centre
