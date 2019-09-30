Firefighters on Monday at the Fortuna Building on Kam Ping Street. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong firefighters rescue woman as they battle blaze in North Point building
- Emergency teams respond to Fortuna Building on Kam Ping Street – with reports of more residents trapped in the building
- Middle-aged woman saved from the building was unconscious when rushed to hospital
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Firefighters on Monday at the Fortuna Building on Kam Ping Street. Photo: Handout