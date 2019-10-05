Aspiring football player Annabel Yue has written a book encouraging other young girls to take up the sport. Photo: David Wong
Annabel the Hong Kong football girl who dreams of playing for Manchester City
- German Swiss International School pupil is already a member of the city’s junior team
- Now she has written a book to encourage other girls to take up the sport she loves
Topic | City Weekend
Aspiring football player Annabel Yue has written a book encouraging other young girls to take up the sport. Photo: David Wong