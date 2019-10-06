People flock to a Wellcome supermarket store to stock up on food as anti-government protesters continue to rally in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong shoppers clear shelves as panic grips a city struggling to cope with chaos of anti-government protests
- Supermarkets, shopping centres and MTR stations all remain closed for second day
Topic | Hong Kong protests
