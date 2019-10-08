The man was certified dead at Tuen Mun Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong construction worker crushed to death by plummeting elevator in lift shaft at Tuen Mun work site
- The 64-year-old man was installing a lift when the elevator accidentally fell on him, exact cause still under investigation
- Man freed by emergency personnel and taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he was certified dead
