A Bank of China branch on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan is targeted. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Hong Kong protesters go on yet another rampage, attacking police, meting out mob justice and trashing train stations and mainland China-linked businesses

  • Mobs block roads, trash or firebomb Bank of China outlets, and attack administrative buildings as well as offices of pro-establishment politicians
  • In one of multiple attacks on frontline police, officer is slashed in the neck with a box cutter during a confrontation in Kwun Tong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 11:31pm, 13 Oct, 2019

