A Bank of China branch on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan is targeted. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protesters go on yet another rampage, attacking police, meting out mob justice and trashing train stations and mainland China-linked businesses
- Mobs block roads, trash or firebomb Bank of China outlets, and attack administrative buildings as well as offices of pro-establishment politicians
- In one of multiple attacks on frontline police, officer is slashed in the neck with a box cutter during a confrontation in Kwun Tong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Bank of China branch on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan is targeted. Photo: Edmond So