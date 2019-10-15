Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Martin Hadaway, Hong Kong Golf Club’s charity committee chairman; Yeung Pui Yee and Lam Ka-lok from Home of Loving Faithfulness; Trinette Cheng, lady captain of HKGC; Hugh Chiverton, head of English programming at RTHK; and William Doo Jr, captain of HKGC, at the Cup of Kindness tournament on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Society

Hong Kong Golf Club swings into action for Cup of Kindness in support of Operation Santa Claus and other good causes

  • Younger members shine through to support long-running tournament that nearly HK$70 million
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:16am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Martin Hadaway, Hong Kong Golf Club’s charity committee chairman; Yeung Pui Yee and Lam Ka-lok from Home of Loving Faithfulness; Trinette Cheng, lady captain of HKGC; Hugh Chiverton, head of English programming at RTHK; and William Doo Jr, captain of HKGC, at the Cup of Kindness tournament on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.